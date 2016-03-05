About this product
Indica (1.0g Live Resin Shatter) | Pop Rox
LimeResin
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Pop Rox is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain. The parent strains are not mentioned. Pop Rox’s THC percentage is about 19%. Leafly customers tell us Pop Rox effects include feeling euphoric, tingly, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Pop Rox when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The breeder name is unknown. Pop Rox features flavors like grape, sweet and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is currently unknown. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pop Rox, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.com.
