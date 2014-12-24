Each piece of Shatter contains granular microcrystals of THC that highlights its potency and quality. Check out this hydrocarbon extract and enjoy how easy it is to take a high-quality, California-made dab. Aromatic, rich, and smooth on the palate — our Live Resin Shatter is made from fresh-frozen flower, single-sourced from small-batch farmers in the emerald triangle.



Cannabinoids: 99.82 %

THC: 87.54 %