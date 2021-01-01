About this product

A powerhouse of versatility, For Cannabis & LIFE! The Rickshaw Medium Zero Messenger Bag is perfect as a workday commuter, overnight attaché, Stoner Bag or travel bag. Vibrantly printed with "Pretty Pixie" on rugged polyester, and designed with an interchangeable accessories system (sold separately, and available from Rickshaw Bagworks). Printed, cut and sewn in San Francisco, CA by Rickshaw Bagworks.



Features include:



Interior dimensions: Base 6" x 12.5", Height 10.5"



Colorfast, dye sublimation print on polyester canvas.



Water resistant, durable and machine-washable.



Large main compartment and 2 front pockets.



Lightweight design forms to your body.



Quick-adjust cam shoulder strap.



Velcro strips on inside accommodate accessory 13" laptop sleeve and deluxe organizer pocket (sold separately).



Made from scratch in San Francisco, CA by Rickshaw Bagworks.