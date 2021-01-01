About this product

Simply beautiful big eyed mermaid, Dark Shores by Linda Biggs, a spectacular Dabmat or Dab Mat . This is a reproduction from the international collection of Linda Biggs fantasy art. This beautiful dad pad will keep you are good stuff good. It will protect your furniture, your bong, your pipes your dabs etc. They are perfect and pretty and they keep your stuff just right. Nonstick surface, food grade, heat resistant, dishwasher safe and reusable made in Colorado, by Dabpadz a Trademarked product.