8 Inch Round Dabpadz is the trademarked brand also know as Dabmats or Dab Mats. These are so beautiful. Art is by a woman for women, she will just love the Pretty Little Pixie. So up-lifting. Art by Linda Biggs.

These are the perfect pretty solution for keeping your good stuff good. Non Stick, food grade, heat resistant, dishwasher safe & re-useable. Manufactured in Colorado, by Dabpadz a Trademarked product..