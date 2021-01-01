About this product

All quartz chamber. Convection heating. Variable temperatures. Welcome to the cleanest and most flavorful way to vaporize your flower. Winner of High Times “Best Portable Vaporizer.”



PURE FLAVOR

Incoming air bypasses internal electronic components and flows directly through the next generation quartz chamber and Linx's signature glass mouthpiece. Gaia's clean air path brings out the smoothest and purest flavor.



CONVECTION HEATING

Gaia comes with nearly 100% convection heating, allowing hot air to vaporize the materials in the quartz chamber thoroughly and efficiently. Also quickly reach your ideal temperature in around 40 seconds.



AIR INSULATION

Gaia uses 100% air, rather than synthetic materials from traditional thermal insulation, to insulate heat from the vaporization process. This unique air insulation makes for a more flavorful and healthy vape session.



METICULOUS CRAFTSMANSHIP

We believe in attention to details. The metal case is paint free and is meticulously crafted from top quality materials making the Gaia a sleek and elegant device that fits in the palm of your hand.