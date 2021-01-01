About this product

The Hermes 3 boasts a revolutionary ceramic bowl atomizer that allows for use of any oil at any viscosity. This health conscious, environmentally friendly vaporizer produces large clouds while virtually eliminating all oil waste. As each innovation is a painstaking effort, our team keeps pushing the envelope. Flavor, health and craftsmanship are three words that have become synonymous with the Linx Vapor name and as always, the Hermes 3 is continuing that tradition.



Vaporize any Viscosity



Cannabis oil comes in a few different viscosities. Each viscosity of oil needs a specific type of atomizer; small oil inlets for thin oils and large inlets for thick oils. If you couple this with the different sizes, 0.5 gram and 1.0 gram, you can begin to see how many different cartridge sizes are needed. The Linx Hermes 3 solves this issue with its innovative atomizer. The Hermes 3 atomizer uses a ceramic bowl instead of a wick along with large downward facing oil inlets, allowing the Hermes 3 to vaporize any Oil at any Viscosity!



Eliminate Oil Waste



Product waste comes in the form of the oil in the cartridge that cannot be vaporized due to its proximity to the oil inlets on the sides of traditional atomizers. The Hermes 3 solves this product waste issue by moving the large oil inlets to the bottom floor of the atomizer. This gravity fed oil inlets allow all the oil to pass directly to the atomizer, virtually eliminating all oil waste.



Increase Vapor Production



Smaller oil inlets and the size of the heating element have a direct effect on vapor production. The atomizer on the Hermes 3 has a larger surface area than that of traditional disposable cartridges. Combine this with larger gravity fed oil inlets and you get massive clouds and unrivaled pure flavor.



No Heavy Metals



Tainted vaporizer cartridges are in the news more and more these days. These disposable cartridges are sometimes manufactured without strict compliance regulation, using the cheapest materials to produce cheap disposables. The Linx Hermes 3 on the other hand, is crafted from 100% Stainless Steel. By using 100% stainless steel, we remove any risk of Heavy Metals in our oil cartridges, a testament to our commitment to producing truly health conscious vaporizers.



Reduced Environmental Waste



Disposables are made with many different components making them difficult, if not impossible to recycle. One Linx Hermes 3 refillable atomizer removes a handful of cartridges from our oceans and landfills. Together we can take steps to reduce waste and build towards a cleaner, healthier environment.



The Linx Hermes 3 comes complete with 290 mAH battery, 1 Hermes 3 refillable atomizer, Mouthpiece, USB charger and a Linx carrying case. Linx Vapor includes a one-year limited warranty on every vaporizer.