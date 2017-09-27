Lion Rolling Circus
Freaky Bundle - 4 items | Collectors Edition | Lion Rolling Circus Transparent 1 1/4 Cellulose paper
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Paper: Transparent Cellulose
Size: 76mm x 35 mm
50 leaves per booklet
Size: 76mm x 35 mm
50 leaves per booklet
GG5 effects
Reported by real people like you
90 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
23% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!