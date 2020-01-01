 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Lion Rolling Circus

Freaky Papers for Freaky People

About Lion Rolling Circus

MEET THE LION ROLLING CIRCUS FREAK FAMILY Lion Rolling Circus Papers has become an international, premium quality, organic rolling papers brand phenomenon. In 2017, Lion Rolling Circus stands out from the crowd of competition by combining its rich history of smoking papers business experience, artistic creativity, bold graphics, and top quality rolling papers products and merchandise with a freaky new attitude and relentless marketing goal to carry the freaky word of these freaky papers to the world with freaky pride... ​ We lovingly call our freaky character friends "Evil Clown"- (His actual name is Edgar and he might not be evil, he just seems like it sometimes), "Mr. Brujo" or "4 eyes"- (a powerful warlock kind of dude with 4 eyes and magic powers), "Double Head"- (the freaky 2 headed brothers), and of course, "Sexy Sadie"- the classic bearded lady, -(she never shaves!).

Available in

United States, California, Florida, Nevada, Texas, Colorado, New York, Tennessee, Washington, Hawaii, Kentucky