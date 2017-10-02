Loading…
Lion Rolling Circus

Rolling Machines | Lion Rolling Circus 1 1/4 W/ Extra fabric replacement assorted characters

HybridTHC 22%CBD

Rolling Machines
Material: Acrylic
Size: 79mm - 1 1/4
12 rollers per box
Assorted Characters

335 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
