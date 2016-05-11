About this strain
Cherry Limeade effects
Reported by real people like you
36 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Focused
44% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
2% of people report feeling headache
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
19% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
