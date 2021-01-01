About this product

Liquid Flower Deep Relief topical pain stick is an active person’s best weapon against persistent pain. Convenient and easy to apply, this chap-stick-like balm is potent and fast-acting, ideal for those with serious pain or inflammation. Do you suffer from muscle, tendon, organ, joint or nerve pain? You can apply Liquid Flower where it hurts and it will act fast, sinking-in deep, penetrating the dermal thanks to the transdermal shea butter and other active ingredients. Users report Deep Relief works where other topicals didn’t: slipped disk pain, menstrual cramps, fibroid pain, sinus headaches, long-covid pain and numbness.

It’s made with high quality, nature-made ingredients including a double dose of whole-plant cannabis, analgesic clove oil, anti-inflammatory turmeric and vegan candelilla wax to thicken it. Deep Relief is a full spectrum, highly bioavailable THCa-dominant balm for pain relief and anti-inflammation without psychoactive effects.

Strong on pain and also good for skincare: eczema, psoriasis, bug bites, minor burns, scars, puffiness, poison oak and more. You will notice the comforting, chocolate spice scent doesn’t leave you smelling like cannabis or medicine. Liquid Flower lasts far longer than lotion-based products and costs a fraction of the price/mg of the average topical.

Female and veteran-owned