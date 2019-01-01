 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Liquid Flower
Liquid Flower Cover Photo

Liquid Flower

Whole-Plant, all-natural solutions for health and beauty

Original Whipped Body Butter
Original Whipped Body Butter
Original or Deep Relief (COMING SOON)
Original or Deep Relief (COMING SOON)

About Liquid Flower

Liquid Flower’s whole plant philosophy uses simplistic, quality organic and natural ingredients that are effective for numerous conditions. We are committed to making a superior product that we feel great about, and one we love to share with our family and friends. We offer whole plant, all-natural solutions for the health and beauty market that are free from preservatives and harmful additives. All of our products are designed to be multipurpose, eliminating the need for multiple products thus saving the customer money, and reducing the waste of our natural resources. All of our products are handmade in small batches for quality and freshness.

Balms

Available in

United States, California