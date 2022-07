Blueberry Dream can be described in one word… AMAZING!!!

Blueberry Dream is a perfectly balanced concoction of the taste bud tantalizing sweetness of organic blueberry terpenes gently infused with the just the right amount of tangy, compliments of freshly picked strawberries. Tangy, sweet and of course, wrapped in a fluffy light cloud of creamy goodness steeped to perfection along side the naturally occurring hemp terpenes