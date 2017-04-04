About this strain
Not much is known about the California-bred hybrid Happy Rancher, but this hybrid strain has nevertheless carved a name for itself among West Coast genetics. Its name and initial appeal lies primarily in Happy Rancher’s sour candied aroma, although there’s also something to be said about its high-flying euphoria and colorful buds. Coated with a sticky blanket of sugar-like resin, Happy Rancher is a treat for all the senses.
Happy Rancher effects
Reported by real people like you
28 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
39% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
39% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!