Lit Cannabis is a lifestyle marijuana brand that specializes in high-quality vaporizer cartridges and accessories. Founded in 2020 - a year of seemingly endless chaos - Lit Cannabis brings a splash of color, positivity as well as quality to all stores it partners with.
Lit is a lifestyle cannabis brand aimed at bringing affordable and quality products to a wide variety of consumers. 10+ flavors including Super Lemon Haze, Banana Kush, GMO Cookies & more now available at select dispensaries in Arizona. "Life is lit, let's live it together." @litcartsofficial