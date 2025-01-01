We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Lit Labs
1
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Edibles
Lit Labs products
12 products
Chocolates
Peanut Butter Chunk Bar 100mg
by Lit Labs
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Chocolates
Dark Chocolate Cherry Bar 100mg
by Lit Labs
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Melon Terpsolate 1g
by Lit Labs
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Sensi Star CBD Terpsolate 1g
by Lit Labs
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Bruce Banner Terpsolate 1g
by Lit Labs
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Grape Ape Terpsolate 1g
by Lit Labs
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Chocolates
Dark Chocolate Espresso Bar 100mg
by Lit Labs
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Strawberry Lemonade Terpsolate 1g
by Lit Labs
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Peach Terpsolate 1g
by Lit Labs
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Chocolates
Mint Chocolate Chip Bar 100mg
by Lit Labs
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Cannatonic Terpsolate 1g
by Lit Labs
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Chocolates
Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Lit Labs
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Home
Brands
Lit Labs
Catalog