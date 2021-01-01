LitHouse
2021 Emerald Cup Winner
Orange Cookies x Grape Pie
Orange Daiquiri is a potent strain with a powerful high that comes on strong with deep body relaxation. The hybrid genetics of this exceptional strain also impart an uplifted clarity and euphoria. Orange Daiquiri has all the mouth-watering juicy mandarin and sugar notes of its parent Orange Cookies, but with a touch of gas that imparts an irresistible liqueur flavor. Cannarado bred Orange Daiquiri in 2017; LitHouse hunted our unique pheno in 2019, selecting for flavor profile and high-potency–truly a “breeder's cut.”
Our LitHouse premium eighth jars contain 3.5 grams of small-batch, craft grown, cannabis flower. LitHouse focuses on flavor and potency. All of our flower is slow cold-cured and expertly trimmed for maximum terpene preservation. You can always count on high quality and consistency in every jar from LitHouse.
