2021 Emerald Cup Winner



Orange Cookies x Grape Pie



Orange Daiquiri is a potent strain with a powerful high that comes on strong with deep body relaxation. The hybrid genetics of this exceptional strain also impart an uplifted clarity and euphoria. Orange Daiquiri has all the mouth-watering juicy mandarin and sugar notes of its parent Orange Cookies, but with a touch of gas that imparts an irresistible liqueur flavor. Cannarado bred Orange Daiquiri in 2017; LitHouse hunted our unique pheno in 2019, selecting for flavor profile and high-potency–truly a “breeder's cut.”



