Logo for the brand Littles

Littles

Ghost OG (6 PACK) .5G CRU x Littles Indica Pre-Roll

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

About this product

Six .5G 100% Indoor Indica Flower Pre-Roll (3 Grams)
CRU Cannabis Collaboration

Ghost OG effects

Reported by real people like you
425 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
39% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!