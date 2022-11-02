Jack F1 0.5ml rechargeable disposable vape



TASTE + SCENT

Sweet & Spicy,

Pungent Floral



SENSATION

Cerebral Invigoration,

Soothing Body Sedation, Uplifting



WHEN TO USE

Daytime



SATIVA



Introducing CRU's brand new rechargeable 0.5ml disposable vape featuring a special ceramic design for ultimate flavor and performance consistency. Our porous ceramic heating technology effectively absorbs the oil while also providing superior heat conductivity and distribution. The latest upgrades also include a micro-USB port so you'll never run out of juice before the tank is empty. Experience the pure taste of CRU's oil in luxury, complete with a soft touch finish.