Betty White flavor is an addition to the LITTO exotic family. Although a hybrid, it’s indica dominant. Betty White reflects the remarkably ripe tastes of a golden mango and refreshing papaya. Accompanied by the carefully crafted ripeness from the golden mango and refreshing papaya, the most exquisite, yet unique flavor is created. This exhilarating hybrid is indica dominant, making it the ideal balance between diluting your stress and finishing up your day's tasks.