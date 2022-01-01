Here’s a little something for all our indica lovers: Blueberry Kush! LITTO’s Infused line welcomes this dreamy indica strain into the Infused family. The perfect combination of sweet and a little sour, Blueberry Kush is great for evening use. This strain will help push you into a dreamy sleep that helps recharge your body. Kick back and relax with LITTO’s Infused Blueberry Kush.