What do you get when you combine the sweet, tart taste of cherries and the deliciousness of THC distillate? A deliciously fresh infused line by LITTO! Cherry Pie is a hybrid strain that leans more towards energizing rather than calming. With each hit, you will smell the sweet aroma and taste the tartness of cherry. The energizing sensation happens quickly and lasts a while, giving you the time you need to accomplish your day’s tasks. Grab LITTO’s Infused Cherry Pie and give yourself an awesome treat.