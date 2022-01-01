About this product
Joining the LITTO family this spring season is Grape God! Grape God is going to give you that chilled out, relaxed feeling that indica strains are known for. This strain has a sweet grape taste while also giving off a hint of berry undertones, making it an exquisite way to unwind after a long day. This strain elevates your simple everyday experiences into a uniquely delicious escape.
About this brand
LITTO
LITTO was created for your convenience, so you can have a lot more time to enjoy other things.