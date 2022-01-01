About this product
Purple Punch, an indica strain, upon inhalation is going to give you a prompt body high; after giving off a juicy burst of grape, a candied-like sweetness follows shortly after. This strain will deeply relax you, which is perfect for those days where you need help winding down. With just the right amount of sweetness and relaxation, this combination equates to an ideal night for you.
About this brand
LITTO
LITTO was created for your convenience, so you can have a lot more time to enjoy other things.