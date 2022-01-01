Coming into the LITTO exotic family is the explosive new flavor, Runtz. This indica strain offers the perfect balance, allowing you to delve deep into that relaxed, euphoric feeling. The sweetness from the flavor is the perfect balance to the THC wax, giving it the deliciousness of sugar without the need for a sugar rush. This thrilling new flavor offers the nostalgic sweetness of the fruity candy while also giving a savory after taste that keeps you coming back for more.