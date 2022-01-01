About this product
Giving off a deliciously herby aftertaste is LITTO’s Skywalker OG strain; expertly capturing the deep spices and enticing aroma, this indica strain is going to remedy any sleeplessness issues you might encounter. Skywalker OG has mastered taking your day’s difficulties and shrinking them down into virtually nothing. Without a doubt, this strain is going to become your favorite way to unwind after any day.
LITTO
LITTO was created for your convenience, so you can have a lot more time to enjoy other things.