LITTO's Star Fritter Live Resin strain has a few distinct flavors and their own complimentary aroma, making it incredibly recognizable. There are distant notes of butter and apple prompting users to recall the taste of a certain fluffy pastry that doubles as a dessert, each time they choose this strain. Sweet and savory is the exact way to properly reflect the flavor of LITTO’s Live Resin strain, Star Fritter.
