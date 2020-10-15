About this strain
A limited release strain by the team at Ethos Genetics, Lilac Cookies is a cross of (Lilac Diesel x Forum Cut Cookies) and (Mandarin Cookies x LIlac Diesel Bx3). This strain is noted for being easy to grow, and it produces chunky nugs that put out a rich purple hue. Consumers can expect sweet lemon and rich floral notes in addition to sour and gas undertones.
Lilac Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
41% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
Bipolar disorder
8% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Live Resin Project
Our lifelong love for cannabis brought us here. Led by William “Kind Bill” Fenger, our team has been freezing trees since 2013, chasing the most exotic aromas and flavors we can find to extract and share with the world.We apply our experience to all aspects of cultivation, harvest, and extraction to showcase this incredible plant.