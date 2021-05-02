About this product
Citrus Sap is a sativa dominant strain, but it tends to have indica-like sedative effects. True to its name the citrus smell is prominent with a hint of skunk and pine. The flavor has been described as citrus-injected pine sap. This strain's buds tend to be covered in silvery trichomes, similar in appearance to sap, thus the name. Lineage: Gorilla glue #4 crossed with Tangie. THC levels may vary by batch.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
LivWell Flower
LivWell Enlightened Health employs state-of-the-art techniques and equipment for granular control over every aspect of the plant’s development including humidity, temperature, lighting, nutrients, and more. Our strains are consistently grown and produce some of the cleanest cannabis you can find. LivWell continues to lead the industry by adopting natural pest management using beneficial insects to grow healthy and abundant plants. Our continuous research of strains and innovative agricultural practices allow us to provide the highest quality cannabis at the most affordable price.