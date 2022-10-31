About this product
An indica dominant strain, Gelato Mint is an easily enjoyable hybrid that can be smoked day or night to achieve the best of both worlds in a quality hybrid strain. The smell and flavor is redolent of pine and cedar, with hints of fresh herbal mint similar to a Durban Poison flavor or a mild Diesel strain. Lineage: Gelato #33 crossed with Mint Chocolate Chip and Cookies & Cream. THC levels may vary by batch.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
LivWell Flower
LivWell Enlightened Health employs state-of-the-art techniques and equipment for granular control over every aspect of the plant’s development including humidity, temperature, lighting, nutrients, and more. Our strains are consistently grown and produce some of the cleanest cannabis you can find. LivWell continues to lead the industry by adopting natural pest management using beneficial insects to grow healthy and abundant plants. Our continuous research of strains and innovative agricultural practices allow us to provide the highest quality cannabis at the most affordable price.