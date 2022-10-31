About this product
Grandpa's Stash is a classic sativa hybrid that's a mixture of old-school strains like 1970's Afghan Kush. The flavors and strong odors of pine, earth, and skunk will take you back to the old days of smoking a dime bag behind the bleachers. The high is also classic, relaxing your body and mind. Lineage: 1994 Super Skunk and 1992 OG Kush crossed with 1970s Afghan Kush. THC levels may vary by batch.
LivWell Enlightened Health employs state-of-the-art techniques and equipment for granular control over every aspect of the plant’s development including humidity, temperature, lighting, nutrients, and more. Our strains are consistently grown and produce some of the cleanest cannabis you can find. LivWell continues to lead the industry by adopting natural pest management using beneficial insects to grow healthy and abundant plants. Our continuous research of strains and innovative agricultural practices allow us to provide the highest quality cannabis at the most affordable price.