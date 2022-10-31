About this product
Holy Roller is a potent indica strain that you'll feel immediately and therefore is often used for pain. The high rolls between feelings of happiness, euphoric relaxation and numbing. The flavor profile is unique and can range from eucalyptus to turpentine. Lineage: Big Sur Holy crossed with Do-Si-Dos. THC levels may vary by batch.
LivWell Enlightened Health employs state-of-the-art techniques and equipment for granular control over every aspect of the plant’s development including humidity, temperature, lighting, nutrients, and more. Our strains are consistently grown and produce some of the cleanest cannabis you can find. LivWell continues to lead the industry by adopting natural pest management using beneficial insects to grow healthy and abundant plants. Our continuous research of strains and innovative agricultural practices allow us to provide the highest quality cannabis at the most affordable price.