Lemon Berry is a true sativa dominant strain that allows you to focus and be creative before settling in to your body. This bud has a sweet lemon flavor with a hint of berry too. The aroma is earthy and gassy with a sour citrus overtone that's accented by diesel. Lineage: Las Vegas Lemon Skunk crossed with LGBT. THC levels may vary by batch.
LivWell Enlightened Health employs state-of-the-art techniques and equipment for granular control over every aspect of the plant’s development including humidity, temperature, lighting, nutrients, and more. Our strains are consistently grown and produce some of the cleanest cannabis you can find. LivWell continues to lead the industry by adopting natural pest management using beneficial insects to grow healthy and abundant plants. Our continuous research of strains and innovative agricultural practices allow us to provide the highest quality cannabis at the most affordable price.