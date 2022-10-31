Named for it's undertones of purple in the bud and the pungent flavor, Lilac Diesel is a sativa dominant strain. Its effects start out as uplifting, creative and energizing and then settles into your body so you can kick back. It smells of sharp chemical diesel and sweet fruity berry with a spicy overtone. The flavor is sweet and fruity accented by sour citrus and pine. Lineage: Four way cross of Silver Lemon Haze with Forbidden Fruit and Cherry Pie crossed with Citral Glue. THC levels may vary by batch.

