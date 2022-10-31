About this product
Named for it's undertones of purple in the bud and the pungent flavor, Lilac Diesel is a sativa dominant strain. Its effects start out as uplifting, creative and energizing and then settles into your body so you can kick back. It smells of sharp chemical diesel and sweet fruity berry with a spicy overtone. The flavor is sweet and fruity accented by sour citrus and pine. Lineage: Four way cross of Silver Lemon Haze with Forbidden Fruit and Cherry Pie crossed with Citral Glue. THC levels may vary by batch.
LivWell Enlightened Health employs state-of-the-art techniques and equipment for granular control over every aspect of the plant’s development including humidity, temperature, lighting, nutrients, and more. Our strains are consistently grown and produce some of the cleanest cannabis you can find. LivWell continues to lead the industry by adopting natural pest management using beneficial insects to grow healthy and abundant plants. Our continuous research of strains and innovative agricultural practices allow us to provide the highest quality cannabis at the most affordable price.