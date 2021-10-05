About this product
This indica dominant strain will allow you to kick back with ease. The high comes on quickly with a feeling of euphoria and giddiness. You may find yourself laughing at anything and everything, while having an attack of the munchies. It has a fruity, floral flavor and has a tart orange smell with a pungent skunky undertone. Lineage: Member Berry R1 crossed with Temple Kush F1. THC levels may vary by batch.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
LivWell Flower
LivWell Enlightened Health employs state-of-the-art techniques and equipment for granular control over every aspect of the plant’s development including humidity, temperature, lighting, nutrients, and more. Our strains are consistently grown and produce some of the cleanest cannabis you can find. LivWell continues to lead the industry by adopting natural pest management using beneficial insects to grow healthy and abundant plants. Our continuous research of strains and innovative agricultural practices allow us to provide the highest quality cannabis at the most affordable price.