This indica dominant strain will allow you to kick back with ease. The high comes on quickly with a feeling of euphoria and giddiness. You may find yourself laughing at anything and everything, while having an attack of the munchies. It has a fruity, floral flavor and has a tart orange smell with a pungent skunky undertone. Lineage: Member Berry R1 crossed with Temple Kush F1. THC levels may vary by batch.