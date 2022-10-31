Like its namesake, this sativa dominant strain is a good choice for busy days and social occasions. It gives you a cerebral high, keeping your brain in high gear, but without feelings of paranoia. Like other diesel strains, it has a strong, pungent flavor profile. Lineage: NYC Diesel was originally bred by Soma for Nirvana Seeds (Amsterdam) in the 1990's. This is a hybrid of two of those NYC Diesel Plants, made and selected by The Ethos Collective. THC levels may vary by batch.