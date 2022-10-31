About this product
Like its namesake, this sativa dominant strain is a good choice for busy days and social occasions. It gives you a cerebral high, keeping your brain in high gear, but without feelings of paranoia. Like other diesel strains, it has a strong, pungent flavor profile. Lineage: NYC Diesel was originally bred by Soma for Nirvana Seeds (Amsterdam) in the 1990's. This is a hybrid of two of those NYC Diesel Plants, made and selected by The Ethos Collective. THC levels may vary by batch.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
LivWell Flower
LivWell Enlightened Health employs state-of-the-art techniques and equipment for granular control over every aspect of the plant’s development including humidity, temperature, lighting, nutrients, and more. Our strains are consistently grown and produce some of the cleanest cannabis you can find. LivWell continues to lead the industry by adopting natural pest management using beneficial insects to grow healthy and abundant plants. Our continuous research of strains and innovative agricultural practices allow us to provide the highest quality cannabis at the most affordable price.