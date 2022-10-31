About this product
Peach Crescendo is a sativa dominant hybrid that will leave you feeling physically relaxed without affecting your mental energy level. This mouthwatering bud is full of peachy and citrusy flavors and the aroma is just as sweet with with a touch of spiciness. Lineage: Chem Dawg X I95 crossed with Mandarin Cookies crossed with Peach Ringz. THC levels may vary by batch.
LivWell Enlightened Health employs state-of-the-art techniques and equipment for granular control over every aspect of the plant’s development including humidity, temperature, lighting, nutrients, and more. Our strains are consistently grown and produce some of the cleanest cannabis you can find. LivWell continues to lead the industry by adopting natural pest management using beneficial insects to grow healthy and abundant plants. Our continuous research of strains and innovative agricultural practices allow us to provide the highest quality cannabis at the most affordable price.