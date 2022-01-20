About this product
Peanut Butter Cookies is a potent indica dominant strain that will leave you with a calm relaxation that spreads throughout your body. This high can stick with you for a while so it's better suited for an afternoon or evening sesh. It has a sweet, fermented odor and an earthy, skunky taste. These ain't your grandma's PB cookies! Lineage GSC crossed with Face Off OG. THC levels may vary by batch.
LivWell Flower
LivWell Enlightened Health employs state-of-the-art techniques and equipment for granular control over every aspect of the plant’s development including humidity, temperature, lighting, nutrients, and more. Our strains are consistently grown and produce some of the cleanest cannabis you can find. LivWell continues to lead the industry by adopting natural pest management using beneficial insects to grow healthy and abundant plants. Our continuous research of strains and innovative agricultural practices allow us to provide the highest quality cannabis at the most affordable price.