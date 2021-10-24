Skunk Hero is a sativa hybrid that will give you a euphoric boost. That sense of happiness is accompanied by a relaxation that washes over your body in waves, lulling you into a peaceful state without any sort of sedation or sleepiness. As its name suggest, the flavor is classic skunk with a bit of tart citrus. The pungent aroma is similar. Lineage: Original Heirloom "Skunk" plant from 1994 crossed with the modern Mandarin Sunset. THC levels may vary by batch.