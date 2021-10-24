About this product
Skunk Hero is a sativa hybrid that will give you a euphoric boost. That sense of happiness is accompanied by a relaxation that washes over your body in waves, lulling you into a peaceful state without any sort of sedation or sleepiness. As its name suggest, the flavor is classic skunk with a bit of tart citrus. The pungent aroma is similar. Lineage: Original Heirloom "Skunk" plant from 1994 crossed with the modern Mandarin Sunset. THC levels may vary by batch.
LivWell Enlightened Health employs state-of-the-art techniques and equipment for granular control over every aspect of the plant’s development including humidity, temperature, lighting, nutrients, and more. Our strains are consistently grown and produce some of the cleanest cannabis you can find. LivWell continues to lead the industry by adopting natural pest management using beneficial insects to grow healthy and abundant plants. Our continuous research of strains and innovative agricultural practices allow us to provide the highest quality cannabis at the most affordable price.