Few strains compare to The Glue's calming effects. It's best known for feelings of relaxation and joy, without the intense sleepiness that some indica-heavy strains can create. With notes of petrol and pepper thanks to high concentrations of the terpenes myrcene and caryophyllene, The Glue is well-named for leaving many consumers glued to the couch in a state of hazy bliss. Lineage: Three-way cross between Chem's Sister, Sour Dubb, Chocolate Diesel. THC levels may vary by batch.

