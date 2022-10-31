About this product
Few strains compare to The Glue's calming effects. It's best known for feelings of relaxation and joy, without the intense sleepiness that some indica-heavy strains can create. With notes of petrol and pepper thanks to high concentrations of the terpenes myrcene and caryophyllene, The Glue is well-named for leaving many consumers glued to the couch in a state of hazy bliss. Lineage: Three-way cross between Chem's Sister, Sour Dubb, Chocolate Diesel. THC levels may vary by batch.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
LivWell Flower
LivWell Enlightened Health employs state-of-the-art techniques and equipment for granular control over every aspect of the plant’s development including humidity, temperature, lighting, nutrients, and more. Our strains are consistently grown and produce some of the cleanest cannabis you can find. LivWell continues to lead the industry by adopting natural pest management using beneficial insects to grow healthy and abundant plants. Our continuous research of strains and innovative agricultural practices allow us to provide the highest quality cannabis at the most affordable price.