About this product
As an indica dominant strain, Velvet packs a punch. The high is very relaxing and leaves you kicked back and lazy, making it a good choice when you don't have much on your plate. The flavors and aroma are both very earthy and herbal with an accent of citrus and spices. Lineage: Three-way cross between Sour Tangie, Mandarin Sunset and Orange Velvet. THC levels may vary by batch.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
LivWell Flower
LivWell Enlightened Health employs state-of-the-art techniques and equipment for granular control over every aspect of the plant’s development including humidity, temperature, lighting, nutrients, and more. Our strains are consistently grown and produce some of the cleanest cannabis you can find. LivWell continues to lead the industry by adopting natural pest management using beneficial insects to grow healthy and abundant plants. Our continuous research of strains and innovative agricultural practices allow us to provide the highest quality cannabis at the most affordable price.