For your daily carry, the Lobo Cannarillo packs all of the punch in one half the size. 3.5 grams of clean, premium, top shelf flower – carefully pressed into a core for the ultimate slow burn. Wrapped in cured cannabis fan leaves and then cured again for smooth flavor perfection. A 45 - 90 minute session to be shared with 4-8 people or enjoyed alone. The Cannarillo is available at dispensaries in limited batches only!