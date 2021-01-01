Loading…
Logo for the brand Local Flower AZ

Local Flower AZ

D-Kush Flower - 1/2oz Bags

About this product

Diesel Kush is a sativa-dominant strain that produces dense buds bursting with sticker trichomes.

**FLOWER**
The finest locally grown, hand-picked nugs.

**EFFECTS**
> Energized and alert
> Talkative
> Produces a "body-buzz" effect

**CAN HELP WITH**
Reducing pain, insomnia, and can possibly help regain appetite.

**STORAGE**
In an airtight container, away from direct sunlight.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!