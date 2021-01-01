About this product

The piney/diesel blend of terps in Ethos Glue is entirely obnoxious; it is a little more muted in the taste than the smell by itself but still delightful.



**FLOWER**

The finest locally grown, hand-picked nugs



**EFFECTS**

>Mood Elevation

>Body Relaxation



**CAN HELP WITH**

>Appetite Stimulation

>Insomnia

(These claims are based on past user experience.)



**STORAGE**

In an airtight container, away from direct sunlight