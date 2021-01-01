Loading…
Logo for the brand Local Flower AZ

Local Flower AZ

Ethos Glue Pre-roll 1G

About this product

The piney/diesel blend of terps in Ethos Glue is entirely obnoxious; it is a little more muted in the taste than the smell by itself but still delightful.

**FLOWER**
The finest locally grown, hand-picked nugs

**EFFECTS**
>Mood Elevation
>Body Relaxation

**CAN HELP WITH**
>Appetite Stimulation
>Insomnia
(These claims are based on past user experience.)

**STORAGE**
In an airtight container, away from direct sunlight
