Local Flower AZ
About this product
The piney/diesel blend of terps in Ethos Glue is entirely obnoxious; it is a little more muted in the taste than the smell by itself but still delightful.
**FLOWER**
The finest locally grown, hand-picked nugs
**EFFECTS**
>Mood Elevation
>Body Relaxation
**CAN HELP WITH**
>Appetite Stimulation
>Insomnia
(These claims are based on past user experience.)
**STORAGE**
In an airtight container, away from direct sunlight
