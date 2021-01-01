About this product

MAC Daddy is a unique and rare strain and is hard to track down its lineage. These dense, grape-shaped nugs have dark green leaves laced with orange pistils and bright, frosty trichomes. The feelings you’ll get from Mac Daddy come on fast and hard but will leave you clear-headed and focused, perfect for getting you ready for the day ahead. As the high continues and calms down, a relaxing buzz will run through your body. This is a perfect strain for people with chronic fatigue and muscle soreness, headaches or migraines, ADD or ADHD, and depression.**



**These claims are based on past user experience.



