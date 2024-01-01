We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
LOCAL
Small batch, slow-cured craft cannabis.
3
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Edibles
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
5 products
Gummies
Root Beer Float Gummies 40mg 4-pack
by LOCAL
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Candy
Raspberry Rose 100mg 4-pack
by LOCAL
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Gummies
Peach Mango Jalapeno Gummies 100mg 4-Pack
by LOCAL
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Gummies
Raspberry Rose Indica Gummies 40mg 4-pack
by LOCAL
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Gummies
Tangerine Passion Fruit Gummies 100mg 4-Pack
by LOCAL
THC 0%
CBD 0%
