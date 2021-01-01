Loading…
Lock and Key Remedies

Lock and Key Vape Battery

-350 mAh Battery
-Universal 510 thread battery
-Comes with standard Micro-USB charging wire
-Press button 5 times in quick succession to turn the battery on or off.
-Press button 3 times in quick succession to change voltage settings.
-Comes with 3 voltage settings:
- Red: 3.6V
- Blue: 3.1V
- White: 2.7V
