LOKAHI LEAF- Beaut-Eva Anti Aging Retinoid Cream CBD 100mg
About this product
The creme is revolutionary. It combines such intriguing ingrediants together to nourish and revitalize the skin. At its core it focuses on regeneration of the skin and promoting that classic vitality of youthful essence. This product inconjunction of the other skin products in the collection makes a unique and exquisite skin care system.
Helps hydrate and mositurize skin to combat the appearance of fine lines, hyper pigmentation and breakouts. We use a maximum strength collagen, retinoid and hemp extract to bring together this amazing skin cream. It promotes a firmer feeling, smoother skin and softness that provides a hydrated support system for skin of any age. For those that have skin depleted of collagen this is a must have item to improve on those deficiencies.
Helps hydrate and mositurize skin to combat the appearance of fine lines, hyper pigmentation and breakouts. We use a maximum strength collagen, retinoid and hemp extract to bring together this amazing skin cream. It promotes a firmer feeling, smoother skin and softness that provides a hydrated support system for skin of any age. For those that have skin depleted of collagen this is a must have item to improve on those deficiencies.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Lokahi Leaf CBD Health & Wellness
We built our company out of the desire to provide natural products, healing and healthy options for our child with Cerebral Palsy. We searched for options over a decade and found CBD changed not only her life but ours. It fulfilled our own health and healing needs as former athletes. We wanted to share our passion, journey and products with the world.
Lokahi is to have the state of being on “one accord,” in traditional Hawaiian healing, The Lokahi Triangle is about achieving balance in three areas: mental physical and spiritual. Lokahi also means living in harmony with the world around us. The concept of Lokahi Leaf is to provide quality, healthy products and still keep it savage and fun. When you feel good you enjoy life, and become a bit adventurous. Some may even say......wild. Tomorrow is not promised so live well and love yourself. Our product line is diverse and provides a wide variety to choose from for every family member.
Wellness, Relief, Skincare, Tinctures, Bath & Body, Men's Care, Pet Care, Edibles and so much more.... Discover the mysteries of our planet; heal with CBD and Lokahi Leaf.
Lokahi is to have the state of being on “one accord,” in traditional Hawaiian healing, The Lokahi Triangle is about achieving balance in three areas: mental physical and spiritual. Lokahi also means living in harmony with the world around us. The concept of Lokahi Leaf is to provide quality, healthy products and still keep it savage and fun. When you feel good you enjoy life, and become a bit adventurous. Some may even say......wild. Tomorrow is not promised so live well and love yourself. Our product line is diverse and provides a wide variety to choose from for every family member.
Wellness, Relief, Skincare, Tinctures, Bath & Body, Men's Care, Pet Care, Edibles and so much more.... Discover the mysteries of our planet; heal with CBD and Lokahi Leaf.