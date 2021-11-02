LOKAHI LEAF-Exotik Rain Bath Bombz ( The Big One) CBD 100 mg
About this product
The need for sleep is a requirement that our bodies need to recover and rejuvinante to stay in good health. So, we have deisgned the BIG ONE just for that purpose. This will allow you to soak away those tensions from a hard days work and bring about that needed relaxation to promote a good night sleep. We have used our essential oilz to blend a wonderful fragrant special blend just for this BIG ONE. ( Orange, Lavender, Eucalyptus and Peppermint) along with our Broad Spectrum CBD hemp extract. It provides a soothing tranquil scent that takes me to a junge paradise in my mind.
Watching these hit the water and fizz into a beautiful bath sensation iks a visual pleasure as well.
Bombshells are designed to provide a bombastic, explosive experience. Each with a custom formulation and essential oils to provide a unique soaking experience. These lovely bathing bombz are large and will fill your hand. Each have a giant explosion of essential oils.
SLEEP-(Orange , Lavender, Eucalyptus and Peppermint) This splendid combination will send your senses into splendor and tranquility. Feeling light and ready for a cozy spot to sleep when done z's are not to far off.
6oz. of broad spectrum CBD 100mg
Fill your tub to your desired temperature. Just drop the bomb and watch your selected bombshell fizz into a magical beautifully colored bath water. For maximum results set aside 30 minutes to enjoy your experience. You can also consider Lokahi Leafs Exclusive Dead Sea Saltz from Exotic Islands and oceans around the globe.
About this brand
Lokahi Leaf CBD Health & Wellness
We built our company out of the desire to provide natural products, healing and healthy options for our child with Cerebral Palsy. We searched for options over a decade and found CBD changed not only her life but ours. It fulfilled our own health and healing needs as former athletes. We wanted to share our passion, journey and products with the world.
Lokahi is to have the state of being on “one accord,” in traditional Hawaiian healing, The Lokahi Triangle is about achieving balance in three areas: mental physical and spiritual. Lokahi also means living in harmony with the world around us. The concept of Lokahi Leaf is to provide quality, healthy products and still keep it savage and fun. When you feel good you enjoy life, and become a bit adventurous. Some may even say......wild. Tomorrow is not promised so live well and love yourself. Our product line is diverse and provides a wide variety to choose from for every family member.
Wellness, Relief, Skincare, Tinctures, Bath & Body, Men's Care, Pet Care, Edibles and so much more.... Discover the mysteries of our planet; heal with CBD and Lokahi Leaf.
