The need for sleep is a requirement that our bodies need to recover and rejuvinante to stay in good health. So, we have deisgned the BIG ONE just for that purpose. This will allow you to soak away those tensions from a hard days work and bring about that needed relaxation to promote a good night sleep. We have used our essential oilz to blend a wonderful fragrant special blend just for this BIG ONE. ( Orange, Lavender, Eucalyptus and Peppermint) along with our Broad Spectrum CBD hemp extract. It provides a soothing tranquil scent that takes me to a junge paradise in my mind.

Watching these hit the water and fizz into a beautiful bath sensation iks a visual pleasure as well.

Bombshells are designed to provide a bombastic, explosive experience. Each with a custom formulation and essential oils to provide a unique soaking experience. These lovely bathing bombz are large and will fill your hand. Each have a giant explosion of essential oils.



SLEEP-(Orange , Lavender, Eucalyptus and Peppermint) This splendid combination will send your senses into splendor and tranquility. Feeling light and ready for a cozy spot to sleep when done z's are not to far off.



6oz. of broad spectrum CBD 100mg



Fill your tub to your desired temperature. Just drop the bomb and watch your selected bombshell fizz into a magical beautifully colored bath water. For maximum results set aside 30 minutes to enjoy your experience. You can also consider Lokahi Leafs Exclusive Dead Sea Saltz from Exotic Islands and oceans around the globe.